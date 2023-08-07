Officer involved in traffic accident on I-65

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills police officer was taken to the hospital Monday morning following a traffic accident on Interstate 65 at the Highway 31 exit.

Authorities said the officer’s injuries were “extremely minor” and that the officer was taken to an area hospital just to get checked out.

WBRC is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.