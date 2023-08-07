LawCall
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Several people were detained Saturday after a brawl at the Montgomery Riverfront.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery has made headlines across the nation, but details on pending arrests in the case remain unclear as of Monday morning. The incident was captured from multiple angles by video.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed four active warrants Sunday afternoon with the possibility that more could follow pending review of additional video recordings. Investigators are combing through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems.

MPD said the incident started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the dock along the Alabama River. Units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street regarding a disturbance. On scene, officers encountered a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

One video sent in by a viewer shows the fight just feet from the water. One witness claimed the incident started because a pontoon boat was blocking the dock reserved for the city-owned Harriott II Riverboat’s to dock. Other videos show people being punched, shoved, kicked and at least one person was knocked off the peer and into the water.

A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. MPD said the unidentified people were detained and that charges were pending.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon:

MPD is asking anyone with additional video footage to submit it to Starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.

