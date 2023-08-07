LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Missing and Endangered alert issued for Anniston man

Mark Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston
Mark Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston(Anniston Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Police said Mark Allen Waldrup might be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston. He is 5′8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.


embedgooglemap.net

Waldrup has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Waldrup’s whereabouts please contact the Anniston Police Department at (256) 240-4081 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Leeds Walmart
Leeds Walmart reopens after fire

Latest News

2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning
2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes
Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl