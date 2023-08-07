Missing and Endangered alert issued for Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Police said Mark Allen Waldrup might be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston. He is 5′8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Waldrup has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Waldrup’s whereabouts please contact the Anniston Police Department at (256) 240-4081 or call 911.

