Legal expert shares tips on protecting yourself from AI trouble

One legal expert shares what’s being done to regulate AI, and how users can protect themselves from any liability,
Artificial intelligence bringing copyright concerns
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Artificial Intelligence is on the rise, and with it, concerns over legal grey areas when it comes to copyright and defamation.

It’s certainly an area of concern right now, with four of the most influential tech companies including Microsoft, Google, and Chat GPT developer Open AI forming a forum to explore a system to put in place regarding AI regulation.

Lawsuits have been brought against these companies for copyright infringement, after they allegedly used other people’s protected works to train their AI models.

While there are currently laws for copyright infringement and defamation, there are no criminal penalties in place for the use of AI being disruptive.

The forum will explore a system to create checks and balances on AI as its released to the public.

One legal expert says people who are using AI models need to be mindful about their personal use of these systems.

“If you are going to use a system to generate a business article, or a book, a resume, make sure you’re actually looking at the content and ensuring it’s accuracy, putting some sort of fact check in place,” says Katie Charleston, an AI legal expert. “Slso looking at terms of service for these platforms, Chat GPT for example, there is a window that pops up that there’s the potential that they’re going to use the data you enter for training purposes so be careful about putting private data in these systems.”

Charleston also recommends that if you have the resources, consult a legal professional to help you navigate whether AI generated content is something you could be liable for.

