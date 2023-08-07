LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Helping your student-athletes stay safe while practicing in dangerous heat

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going back to school means extracurriculars are starting back up. If your child plays fall sports, they may be spending a lot of time outdoors in this extreme heat.

Dr. Jeremy Lindley is the assistant medical director for emergency and hospital medicine at Ascension St. Vincent’s. He said there are several heat injuries someone can suffer from, including heat stroke, exhaustion and illness. The biggest difference between the three is neurological impairment.

“If someone may be feeling really bad, maybe dehydrated, have dark-colored urine, it could quickly progress to a heat stroke if they don’t stop take a break and drink plenty of fluids,” said Lindley.

Lindley said to make sure to send your students to practice with water and a drink with electrolytes.

“If they’re sweating a lot, they are losing a lot of not only water, but electrolytes. It’s important to drink a solution with electrolytes or eat a snack that has salt in it.”

Dress them in light-weight, loose clothing and encourage them to take frequent breaks to get out of the heat and drink fluids.

“Athletic trainers do a fantastic job these days of monitoring the heat, and humidity and making sure our athletes are acclimated.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama
UA student ID’d as drowning victim at Lake Nicol
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Leeds Walmart
Leeds Walmart reopens after fire

Latest News

First-year UAB head coach Trent Dilfer poses with a fan during Fan Fest on Saturday.
Fans meet the Blazers on Saturday at UAB Fan Fest
Source: WBRC video
Keeping kids safe as fall sports start
MLB at Rickwood Field - Official game logo
MLB unveils name, logo for 2024 Rickwood Field game
Donnie Allison talks with Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers on making NASCAR Hall of Fame
Donnie Allison talks with Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers on making NASCAR Hall of Fame