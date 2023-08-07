First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels and the threat for severe storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday. We have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for excessive and dangerous heat levels. We will also have to deal with a threat for severe storms from 2 until 11 p.m. Please have multiple ways to receive critical weather information today. It is especially important since school is starting back for some areas today.

Excessive Heat Warning (WBRC)

We have an excessive heat warning in effect for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties until 9 p.m. today. Areas under the excessive heat warning could see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index between 110° and 115°F. Heat at these levels can be very dangerous, and we recommend people to stay inside. If you have to work outdoors today, please take several breaks and stay hydrated. If you feel any fatigue, you’ll need to stop what you are doing and go inside an air-conditioned building.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A heat advisory has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee counties for today. Areas under the heat advisory could see highs in the low-to-mid 90s with a heat index up to 109°F. The advisory expires today at 9 p.m.

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. It’s a little warmer in west Alabama versus east Alabama. It is very muggy outside, and the humidity will play a big factor in the heat index this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out this morning, but most areas will remain dry through the noon hour. We are watching a weak cold front to our north that is producing nasty weather in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas this morning. The storms developing to our west will likely increase in coverage and move into Central Alabama between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (orange) - threat level three out of five - for parts of northeast Alabama. It includes Cullman, Gadsden, Anniston, Oneonta, and Centre. Areas under the enhanced risk could see damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail, and intense lightning. A slight risk (yellow) - threat level two out of five - has been issued for the remainder of Central Alabama. Areas under the slight risk could see a few severe storms capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph with large hail. All storms today could produce heavy rainfall.

The greatest coverage for storms today will likely occur in north Alabama and into east Alabama. We are forecasting highs in the mid 90s with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning can strike several miles away even if it isn’t raining. The good news with the storms today is that they will help to cool us down.

Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow: The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk (yellow)- threat level 2 out of 5- for parts of south Alabama tomorrow. A marginal risk - threat level one out of five - has been issued for areas along and south of Interstate 20.

Severe Outlook Tomorrow (WBRC)

It looks like another disturbance will push through Alabama tomorrow morning giving us another round of showers and storms. The heavier rainfall will likely occur in the southern half of the state. With plenty of cloud cover and a decent chance for showers and storms, temperatures will likely trend below average tomorrow with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. I would recommend grabbing the rain gear before you walk out the door tomorrow. We will likely see drier conditions by Tuesday evening as the moisture pushes to the south of us.

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday: Another wave of storms could develop Wednesday afternoon across Central Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for north Alabama. The rest of us are in a marginal risk- threat level one out of five. The main impacts for us Wednesday will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning. Temperatures will likely climb close to average Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index could be close to the triple digits. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information in case warnings are issued Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Stormy Pattern Continues into the Weekend: The big story this week is that we won’t see a break from the stormy weather. We are still forecasting scattered storm chances Thursday into Friday as additional disturbances push into the state. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and frequent lightning. Thursday’s rain chance may back off to 40 percent, but we could see a higher chance for storms Friday.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

High temperatures for the end of the week will likely climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain very high, so the heat index will be a story throughout the week. We will likely see heat indices around 100° to 105°F. Storm chances may lower a little this weekend around 30 to 40 percent.

Tropical Update: The good news about the tropics is that it remains very quiet. We will have to watch for tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa over the next two weeks, but long-range models do not hint at anything that could impact the United States over the next seven days. Conditions could become more favorable for tropical development by the end of the month.

Hurricane season normally ramps up in early September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe Monday!

