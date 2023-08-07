Fans meet the Blazers on Saturday at UAB Fan Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With college football merely weeks away, fans had a chance to get up close and personal with the newest members of the American Athletic Conference.

UAB fans turned out to show their support for the Blazers at Fan Fest on Saturday at Legacy Pavilion.

The free two-hour event had things to do for fans of all ages. The highlight, however, was an hour-long autograph session with players and coaches, including first-year head coach Trent Dilfer.

UAB kicks off the 2023 season on September 2 against North Carolina A&T inside Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The Blazers travel to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia in week four before starting American Athletic Conference play in week five against Tulane.

