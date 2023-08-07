Damage reports across Central Alabama Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms rolled through parts of Central Alabama Monday afternoon, causing several damage reports into the WBRC newsroom.

The Cullman County Public library was damaged, including blown out windows, downed tree branches, and structural damage. The library announced it will be closed until further notice.

Tree fell on a house on 17th Avenue North (WBRC FOX6 News)

A tree fell on a house on 17th Avenue North in Birmingham. The house is undergoing renovations so thankfully no one was inside when the tree fell.

The Mount Olive Fire Department in Jefferson County is reporting a large tree down in front of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

There are several trees down in Cherokee County.

