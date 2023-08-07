Could Alabama host GOP Presidential debate?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Republican presidential debate set for later this month in Wisconsin. We’re told Alabama could be the site of another GOP debate.

It sounds like it’s close to becoming reality according to state GOP chairman John Wahl. WBRC asked Wahl about it Friday before former President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Montgomery. Wahl didn’t reveal where in the state it could take place but says he’s been working on it for a while.

“I’m excited that it looks very close. I’ve actually been working on this for about a year as chairman of the party. One of my priorities is raising the party’s profile and I think we’re very close to see a debate confirmed for Alabama probably this fall,” Wahl said.

So far, at least 7 candidates have said they meet the qualifications for the first GOP debate on August 23.

