LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Could Alabama host GOP Presidential debate?

Alabama GOP Chairman on what's next for the party
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Republican presidential debate set for later this month in Wisconsin. We’re told Alabama could be the site of another GOP debate.

It sounds like it’s close to becoming reality according to state GOP chairman John Wahl. WBRC asked Wahl about it Friday before former President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Montgomery. Wahl didn’t reveal where in the state it could take place but says he’s been working on it for a while.

“I’m excited that it looks very close. I’ve actually been working on this for about a year as chairman of the party. One of my priorities is raising the party’s profile and I think we’re very close to see a debate confirmed for Alabama probably this fall,” Wahl said.

So far, at least 7 candidates have said they meet the qualifications for the first GOP debate on August 23.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Goldwire Street homicide investigation
One dead after 3 shot; homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Wreck on I 20/59 involving stolen vehicle
3 injured after wreck involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

Alabama GOP Chairman on what's next for the party
Alabama GOP Chairman on what's next for the party
How to pay down student loans
4 steps to paying off student loans, from Ramsey Solutions financial expert
Artificial intelligence bringing copyright concerns
Legal expert shares tips on protecting yourself from AI trouble
How to pay down student loans
How to pay down student loans