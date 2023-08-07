LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Back to school bash held for Tuscaloosa City School students

Soles4Souls held a special back to school event for Tuscaloosa City School students.
Soles4Souls held a special back to school event for Tuscaloosa City School students.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-profit hosted a special event for some Tuscaloosa City School students last Tuesday when Soles4Souls outfitted students who are homeless with many things they will need to start the new school year off right.

Tesney Davis with Tuscaloosa City Schools helped coordinate the event at the New Heights Community Resource Center.

Everyone is getting ready to go back to school, but Davis said Tuesday’s event was a little bit different.

“Our social workers in local schools have identified students who may not be able to return to school because of barriers like clothes or school supplies. A lot of these students are either homeless or at risk of being homeless,” Davis said. “Our hope is that this event will be able to provide them with what they need - a fresh haircut, a fresh outfit, shoes, socks - and they’ll be able to start back with pride and feeling good about themselves.”

What’s really great about being able to provide these things for kids at the start of the school year is the positive momentum it can create for them through the rest of the year.

“One of our district goals this year is to makes sure we’re focused on the social and emotional wellness of our students,” Davis said. “We really want to focus on our students feeling good about themselves because research shows that they do better academically.”

Tuscaloosa City School students head back to class on Wednesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Leeds Walmart
Leeds Walmart reopens after fire
Severe threat tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Heat and severe storms possible for Back-to-School Monday

Latest News

The first Republican presidential debate set for later this month in Wisconsin. We’re told...
Could Alabama host GOP Presidential debate?
Alabama GOP Chairman on what's next for the party
Alabama GOP Chairman on what's next for the party
How to pay down student loans
4 steps to paying off student loans, from Ramsey Solutions financial expert
Artificial intelligence bringing copyright concerns
Legal expert shares tips on protecting yourself from AI trouble