4 steps to paying off student loans, from Ramsey Solutions financial expert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, many may be left scrambling trying to figure out where to start paying them back.

Dr. John Delony, of the “Dr. John Delony Show”, shares some strategies to consider when it comes to paying off student loans.

“”Reality is, they’re not coming. And it’s scary because some of us bought cars, houses,” says Delony.

Dr. Delony helps unpack the psychology behind finances. He knows reality can be scary, but says accepting it is the first step in getting your student loans in check. The second is creating a budget.

“The only thing we can do with money is make more of it, or you can spend less of it, that’s it,” he says. “You’ve got to know how much money you’re making, how much your expenses are, and then that’s going to guide, ‘Do I need a second or a third job? Do I need to move, live at home for awhile?’”

While skipping a coffee run, cutting subscriptions and other lifestyle changes don’t sound fun, Dr. Delony says creating boundaries is crucial.

“We don’t like to talk about the idea of saying no, no to ourselves, our families, our friends, but in this new season we’re going to have to let our friends that we’ve been meeting with every week for drinks or coffee that I’m gonna have to sit this one out,” Delony says.

Dr. Delony says reimagining your calendar is the fourth and final step. Start with a clean slate, and figure out what you really need to prioritize to cut down on a chaotic schedule.

“We’re just gonna do one thing, and we’re gonna save thousands of dollars. This much time, this much gas money, and it’s creating peace in your house and almost always when you create peace in your house it helps you think clearly and then you can find some more avenues to pay some of this stuff off,” he says.

Dr. Delony says by creating a financial plan, you can also lay groundwork to improving your mental and emotional health.

