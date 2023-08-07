3 arrested in Etowah Co. following kidnapping, assault

ETOWAH COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says a man and two women have been arrested for kidnapping and assault.

Police say 49-year-old Timothy Baker and 46-year-old Brandy Click are charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault; 48-year-old Amy Downing was charged with first-degree assault. All charges are felonies, according to investigators.

The three were arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of a Guntersville man that occurred in the Egypt Community in late July, according to Sheriff Horton.

Court documents show the three people allegedly hit the victim in his head with a metal pipe, put him in the back of a truck and then dropped him off somewhere with his hands tied.

Police say on the morning of July 29, the victim walked up to a residence in the Egypt Community asking for help with his hands still bound behind him. Deputies and medics responded, and the victim was transported to a Gadsden-area hospital, and later transferred to a Birmingham hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

They were all acquaintances and this was not a random attack, according to authorities.

Baker and Click are being held in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond. Downing is being held in the Marshall County Jail, but once released she will be extradited to Etowah County on $50,000 bond.

