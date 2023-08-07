LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning

2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning
2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff and Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot Sunday morning during an exchange of gunfire following a vehicle theft in Fultondale.

Fultondale Police say at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was visiting his friend at an apartment complex, and he left his vehicle running. The man said he heard the engine of his vehicle revving and realized someone was driving away in it.

The man and his friend began chasing the suspects and they end up exchanging gunfire on Carson Road.

Both the victim and his friend sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fultondale PD recovered the stolen vehicle about six hours later.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Detective Davis at 205-849-5456.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Leeds Walmart
Leeds Walmart reopens after fire

Latest News

Mark Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston
Missing and Endangered alert issued for missing Anniston man
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes
Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl