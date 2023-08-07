2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot Sunday morning during an exchange of gunfire following a vehicle theft in Fultondale.

Fultondale Police say at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was visiting his friend at an apartment complex, and he left his vehicle running. The man said he heard the engine of his vehicle revving and realized someone was driving away in it.

The man and his friend began chasing the suspects and they end up exchanging gunfire on Carson Road.

Both the victim and his friend sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fultondale PD recovered the stolen vehicle about six hours later.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Detective Davis at 205-849-5456.

