1 arrested in Cherokee Co. shooting

Joshua Jones
Joshua Jones(Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is under arrest after a shooting in Cherokee County’s Blue Pond Community.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said a man was shot in the leg at a home near the intersection of County Road 48 and 662.

The victim and suspect knew each other.

Joshua Jones, 38, of Centre is charged with first-degree assault.

