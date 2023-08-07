1 arrested in Cherokee Co. shooting
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is under arrest after a shooting in Cherokee County’s Blue Pond Community.
Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said a man was shot in the leg at a home near the intersection of County Road 48 and 662.
The victim and suspect knew each other.
Joshua Jones, 38, of Centre is charged with first-degree assault.
