1 arrested in Cherokee Co. shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is under arrest after a shooting in Cherokee County’s Blue Pond Community.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said a man was shot in the leg at a home near the intersection of County Road 48 and 662.

The victim and suspect knew each other.

Joshua Jones, 38, of Centre is charged with first-degree assault.

