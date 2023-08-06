LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police searching for drowning victim

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Officers are currently searching for a drowning victim at Lake Nicol in an area known as ‘The Cliffs.’

Officials were called to the lake at 4:54 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a group of friends said a man jumped in the water and did not resurface.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, and ALEA Marine Patrol all responded to the scene. Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and ALEA dive teams are currently searching the area.

As of 6:30 p.m., the search is ongoing.

