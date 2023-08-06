LawCall
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms rolled across Central Alabama Sunday afternoon, causing damage to many parts of the state.

Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County(Tasha Colley)

The photo above was taken after a storm rolled through Tallapoosa County between New Site and Hackneyville. A car is under under the tree in the photo, but no injuries have been reported.

High winds in Oxford caused multiple trees to be blown over. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Storm damage - Oxford, Alabama
Storm damage - Oxford, Alabama(Beth Badgett)
Storm Damage - Oxford, Alabama
Storm Damage - Oxford, Alabama(Beth Badgett)

