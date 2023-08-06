Leeds Walmart reopens after fire
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Police are investigating after they say a fire was started inside Walmart Saturday night.
Officials say they are investigating the case as arson and theft.
Walmart was closed Sunday morning, but has since reopened as of 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
