First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning; possibility of severe thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heat indices are forecast to reach or exceed 105 degrees across much of Central Alabama today and Monday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11 a.m. today until 9 pm Monday. Heat index values up to 108 expected across most of the area. In addition, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 9 p.m. this evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

Dangerous heat through tomorrow (WBRC)

Severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama today, Monday and Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Storms will pose a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size as another disturbance will move through the area from west to east this afternoon which will help produce strong-to-severe storms with the greater threat in East Alabama especially late this afternoon and into the early evening. Localized flooding may be a concern with any slow-moving storms and where multiple rounds of rain move over the same area. In areas with added cloud cover Heat Index Values may remain below Advisory Criteria.

The threat for Severe Storms may become more likely tomorrow as a front moves south toward the area. The storms will likely form along a line which develops ahead of the front. Significant wind damage is possible as the storms develop, especially in East Alabama.

Severe threat today (WBRC)

Severe threat tomorrow (WBRC)

Slightly cooler, drier air will spread into the area Tuesday and Wednesday which will help limit the potential for Severe Storm development and bring Heat Index Values back below Advisory Criteria levels of 105-degrees. However, the ongoing northwesterly wind flow will allow for ongoing rain chances each afternoon through the end of the week.

