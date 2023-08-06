LawCall
BPD investigating after 2 found dead in apartment

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation at 838 46th Street North.

BPD officers responded to the address at the Kingston Apartments and found two people dead inside.

This investigation is underway. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tuscaloosa Police searching for drowning victim