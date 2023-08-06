BPD investigating after 2 found dead in apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation at 838 46th Street North.

BPD officers responded to the address at the Kingston Apartments and found two people dead inside.

This investigation is underway. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.