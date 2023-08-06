LawCall
Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 50 years in Birmingham

Organizers say their celebratory event is critical for fundraising as well as recruiting volunteers, which will be key in expansion efforts for the upcoming year.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local nonprofit is using its anniversary to drum up support for the programs it supports.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham hosted its Night of Big Stars event, which also celebrated the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The sold out event raised $200,000 before doors even opened, and organizers expect to raise an additional $100,000 with live and silent auctions.

The CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham says they’re appreciative of all the money they raise through the event, but they want people to know their time is just as valuable.

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers, especially men, to mentor the children in its programs, which it plans to expand this upcoming year.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is expanding into Montgomery from the support of Big Brothers Big Sisters America and the children’s trust fund,” says CEO Sue Johnson. “There’s no Big Brothers Big Sisters in Montgomery so were looking forward to expanding there and down into the Black Belt.”

If you’re interested in becoming involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can find out how to do so here.

