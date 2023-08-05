LawCall
‘This is our justice system?’: Mother killed in DUI crash, suspect released on bail

A mother was killed in Las Vegas by a suspected drunken driver who has since been released from jail. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A family in Las Vegas is speaking after they lost a loved one in a DUI crash and the woman arrested has been released from jail.

KVVU reports that Trista Fierros, 42, was killed on July 18 when a suspected drunken driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle where Fierros was a passenger.

According to family members, Fierros was in the car with her boyfriend. They were on their way to help a friend with car trouble.

Las Vegas police said Kellie Hart, 39, was the driver arrested in connection to the crash. She was reportedly going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to the police report, Hart had a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slowed speech.

Hart is facing charges that include DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and expired registration. The charge of failing to obey a red traffic light was dismissed.

The 39-year-old appeared in court about a week after the crash and was released on a $20,000 bond.

“This is our justice system? It’s not right. I’m appalled,” said Fierros’ mother, Maria Tomczak. “That’s the price for killing somebody. She needs to pay the consequences.”

Fierros leaves behind two children. Her family said she was also caring for her elderly grandmother.

Tomczak said her death has “impacted a lot of lives.”

Hart is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 7.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

