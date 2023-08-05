LawCall
One shot and killed; Birmingham PD investigating homicide

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, August 4.

At 9:50 p.m., east precinct officers responded to the 7400 block of 4th Avenue South on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers observed Diangelo Freeman, 56, of Birmingham, unresponsive inside of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials arrived on scene and pronounced Freeman deceased.

At this time, there is no one in custody.

If you have any information that could help police with their case, you can call the B.P.D. homicide unit at 205-254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

