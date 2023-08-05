Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after they say multiple people were shot Friday evening in the 400 Block of Goldwire Street.
Birmingham PD is en route. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.