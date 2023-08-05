LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after they say multiple people were shot Friday evening in the 400 Block of Goldwire Street.

Birmingham PD is en route. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

