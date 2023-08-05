‘He held me at gunpoint and took the baby from my arms:’ Mom recalls shooting and kidnapping incident in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of an 11-month-old baby girl who was kidnapped Sunday is now sharing her experience about what happened.

Police say the suspect in the case, a non-custodial parent, shot into the apartment before entering and taking the child.

Sydnie McDonald says her baby Selah is safe and sound but she is still feeling overwhelmed by it all. She says she’s working on relocating for their safety and once she can settle down, that’s when real healing will begin.

McDonald says at this point, it still doesn’t feel real. She describes it as being in a movie: “It just sounded like a bomb went off. It was just so loud and chaotic and I was screaming and crying.”

It all started Sunday afternoon when she woke up from a nap to her phone ringing. She says it was a family friend reaching out for her child’s father Joel McCandless, stating he wanted to see the little girl.

Because of a Protection of Abuse Order, and after speaking with her family, McDonald says they decided against the Sunday visit.

“Not even an hour later, that’s when I started hearing noises outside my apartment,” she explained. “I actually started recording a video right before the incident happened. It was me just checking out my apartment... Not even before I could turn around completely, that’s when the shots started coming through the glass door... and he started charging at me with the gun through the glass door while I was holding Selah. I just covered her with my body and just crouched down in the corner of my dining room... That’s when he held me at gunpoint and took the baby from my arms.”

She immediately called 911, adding the police arrived within 2-3 minutes.

“I truly was not expecting to see Selah’s dad like that... I just never seen him like that before,” she said.

Vestavia Hills police arrested Joel McCandless on eight charges related to the kidnapping. Fortunately, Sydnie had Selah back in her arms that night unharmed.

Sydnie says the two were in a relationship for about a year and half: “He had been mostly emotionally and mentally abusive and a bit financially abusive.”

Only in recent months did she start seeing signs of physical abuse. She said it started escalating a few months ago which led to that Protection From Abuse Order. McDonald says the judge also granted her temporary custody until their court hearing.

Now she wants to help empower others to get out of any kind of abusive relationship early.

“The biggest indicator for me was when I felt better away from him,” she explained. “They do say that once you leave your abuser, the chances of violence do increase but it’s ultimately that risk you kind of have to take if you want to be happy and move on with life.”

McDonald is working to relocate her and her baby now. You can help financially with the relocation through her GoFundMe.

