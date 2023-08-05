LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory for West Alabama, triple digit Heat Index values; possibility of afternoon storms

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM today for counties in West Alabama. Heat index values 105 to 109 are expected. In addition, Fog may reduce visibilities to 1 mile or less through 8 am. Also, Heat indices will reach or exceed 105 degrees at times across much of Central Alabama from today through Monday. At this time, the highest heat indices are forecast tomorrow and Monday.

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(WBRC)
First Alert: fog formation
First Alert: fog formation(WBRC)

The ridge of high pressure associated with the prolonged heat wave will expand east today enhancing the ongoing high Heat Index concerns. There is a weak boundary extending from Mississippi into South Georgia which will help foster partly cloudy skies and isolated showers or thunderstorms in Northeast Alabama with scattered storms to the south and west. Afternoon highs will generally range from 90-95-degrees with Triple Digit Heat Index Values in most locations with the hottest temperatures in West Alabama where the Heat Advisory is in effect.

UV index forecast
UV index forecast(WBRC)

The pattern of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week, although an area of low pressure and accompanying front may move far enough south by Tuesday to bring in slightly drier air by midweek.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Goldwire Street homicide investigation
One dead after 3 shot; homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather – Evening Update
Noccalula Falls storm damage
Multiple people injured in Gadsden during severe storms, recovery centers open
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Midday update