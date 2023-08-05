First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory for West Alabama, triple digit Heat Index values; possibility of afternoon storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM today for counties in West Alabama. Heat index values 105 to 109 are expected. In addition, Fog may reduce visibilities to 1 mile or less through 8 am. Also, Heat indices will reach or exceed 105 degrees at times across much of Central Alabama from today through Monday. At this time, the highest heat indices are forecast tomorrow and Monday.

The ridge of high pressure associated with the prolonged heat wave will expand east today enhancing the ongoing high Heat Index concerns. There is a weak boundary extending from Mississippi into South Georgia which will help foster partly cloudy skies and isolated showers or thunderstorms in Northeast Alabama with scattered storms to the south and west. Afternoon highs will generally range from 90-95-degrees with Triple Digit Heat Index Values in most locations with the hottest temperatures in West Alabama where the Heat Advisory is in effect.

The pattern of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week, although an area of low pressure and accompanying front may move far enough south by Tuesday to bring in slightly drier air by midweek.

