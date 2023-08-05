LawCall
Calera police chief shares how he would handle Oregon kidnapper case

FBI searching for more victims
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Tuscaloosa County man was recently charged with interstate kidnapping in Oregon.

The individual, Negasi Zuberi (Sakima), a.k.a. Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi is accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and locking her up in a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage.

The FBI is now asking the public for help, they believe there might be more victims.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche shared how his department would go about finding these potential victims. Hyche said that he would do what the FBI is doing right now and use the media and social media to get the word out about what’s been done.

“But also, I would like to see a bulletin go out to law enforcement as well so that we make sure that if there are any cases in any of these areas or anywhere else, we look at unsolved cases and possibly see if this individual could be responsible for other crimes,” Hyche said.

Chief Hyche explained that with a case like this it’s very likely that there are other victims.

“Especially if you go to all of this extreme and build a cinderblock cell to keep somebody in, I mean your obviously a very sick person and you have probably done that numerous times,” Hyche said.

Hyche pointed out that if there are more victims, they might be scared to come forward. He said that’s when Calera PD would rely on their victim witness coordinator to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the victims.

“You need to build some sort of trust,” Hyche said. “Typically, these people who like to dominate other human beings make the victim think they are the bad person, and they destroy people’s personality, and you really have to start building a bridge to get past that.”

Hyche said something that stood out to him is how often people pose as police officers.

“If you’re not certain, put your flashers on, go to a well-lit area and call 911,” Hyche said. “Now I’m not telling you to, don’t roll your window down and don’t comply but if you feel like it’s a threat there’s nothing wrong with calling 911.

Anyone who has information or believes they may be a victim head over to fbi.gov/sakimavictims or call 1-800-call-fbi.

You can also contact the FBI Portland field office at (503) 224-4181

