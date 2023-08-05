LawCall
ALEA issues missing person alert for Moundville teen

Missing teen (ALEA)
Missing teen (ALEA)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville Police are asking for your assistance in helping find a missing teen.

Rosa Maria Kelly Harper, 17, is a Black female with red and black hair and wears glasses. Harper was last seen on Thursday, August 3 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. She was wearing a black top with jogger pants in the 1800 block of Links Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.

Officials ask that if you have any information, to please call the Moundville Police Department at 205-371-2218.

