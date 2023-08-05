LawCall
ALDOT announces road work dates in Jefferson and Shelby County

(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced road work dates and times in Jefferson and Shelby County over the next two weeks of August.

Officials will begin work on I-459 on Sunday, August 6, at 7 p.m. Weather permitting, ALDOT will narrow the inside or outside half of Exit 29 on I-459 NB or SB to I-20 EB or WB ramps for asphalt paving. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 a.m. on Monday, August 7.

The lanes will continue to be worked on from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. from Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11.

On Sunday, August 6 the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside, left lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside, right lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. of I-20 eastbound or westbound for Traffic Striping Operations on bridges between mile markers 130 and 140.

All lanes are expected to re-open at 5 a.m. on Monday August, 7.

The same lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11.

Beginning on August 7, ALDOT officials will close the two inside left lanes on I-65 between mile marker 255 (Lakeshore Dr.) and mile marker 252 (US-31) at 7 p.m. to perform concrete slab replacement.

All lanes are expected to re-open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday August 8.

The same lanes will close from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. from Tuesday, August 8 through Friday, August 11.

On Thursday, August 10, ALDOT officials will close the outside lane of I-65 at 8 p.m. for planning and paving between mile markers 230 and 225 in Shelby County. All lanes are expected to re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 11. The same lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 11 through Friday, August 18.

