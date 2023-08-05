3 injured after wreck involving stolen vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car wrecked on I 20/59 after the driver lost control of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the car was stolen, and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle just before 4 a.m. Details surrounding the theft of the vehicle are currently unknown.

When deputies turned their lights on, the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. There were two passengers in the vehicle along with the driver. All three were taken to UAB for their injuries.

The wreck is cleared at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.