3 injured after wreck involving stolen vehicle

Wreck on I 20/59 involving stolen vehicle
Wreck on I 20/59 involving stolen vehicle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car wrecked on I 20/59 after the driver lost control of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the car was stolen, and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle just before 4 a.m. Details surrounding the theft of the vehicle are currently unknown.

When deputies turned their lights on, the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. There were two passengers in the vehicle along with the driver. All three were taken to UAB for their injuries.

The wreck is cleared at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

