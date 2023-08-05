LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

3 injured after chase involving stolen vehicle

Wreck on I 20/59 involving stolen vehicle
Wreck on I 20/59 involving stolen vehicle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car wrecked on I 20/59 after the driver lost control during a police chase.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the car was stolen, and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle just before 4 a.m. Details surrounding the theft of the vehicle are currently unknown.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. There were two passengers in the vehicle along with the driver. All three were taken to UAB for their injuries.

The wreck is cleared at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Goldwire Street homicide investigation
One dead after 3 shot; homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting

Latest News

Out the door forecast
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory for West Alabama, triple digit Heat Index values; possibility of afternoon storms
CarFax says hundreds of thousands of Hyundais and Kias still need software upgrades
The mother of an 11-month-old is coming forward after the baby was kidnapped on Sunday.
‘He held me at gunpoint and took the baby from my arms:’ Mom recalls shooting and kidnapping incident in Vestavia Hills
Recovery centers open in Gadsden after severe weather
Recovery centers open in Gadsden after severe weather