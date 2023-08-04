Woman killed in crash on I-65 in Shelby Co.

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham woman was killed in a crash on I-65 in Shelby County Thursday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers have identified the woman as 33-year-old Haley J. Mosley of Pelham.

The crash happened on I-65 near Shelby County 22 in the Calera City limits.

Authorities said Mosley was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when she hit a 2015 Toyota Venza driven by James L. McCauley, 47, of Deatsville.

Due to the impact, Mosley’s Jeep left the road and overturned. Mosley was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and she was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.