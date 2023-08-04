LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman killed in crash on I-65 in Shelby Co.

Alabama State Troopers have identified the woman as 33-year-old Haley J. Mosley of Pelham.
Alabama State Troopers have identified the woman as 33-year-old Haley J. Mosley of Pelham.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham woman was killed in a crash on I-65 in Shelby County Thursday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers have identified the woman as 33-year-old Haley J. Mosley of Pelham.

The crash happened on I-65 near Shelby County 22 in the Calera City limits.

like 123movies
embedgooglemap.net

Authorities said Mosley was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when she hit a 2015 Toyota Venza driven by James L. McCauley, 47, of Deatsville.

Due to the impact, Mosley’s Jeep left the road and overturned. Mosley was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and she was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Johntavius Keith
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Latest News

Noccalula Falls storm damage
Multiple people injured in Gadsden during severe storms, recovery centers open
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair
Tuscaloosa VA hosts summit for caregivers of veterans
Gas leak on UAB campus
Utility crews, emergency personnel respond to gas leak on UAB campus
Janey Carter turned tragedy into an opportunity be creative in another way.
Jasper woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company