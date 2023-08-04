Vestavia Hills residents concerned about recent car theft, burglaries on Rocky Ridge Road

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Vestavia Hills are worried after spotting criminals on their home surveillance cameras breaking into and ransacking cars. One woman says her vehicle was even stolen on Wednesday.

She wants to remain anonymous for her safety but is hoping her story can act as a warning to others in the area.

“It’s a little unnerving that people you don’t know could just be in your yard,” the woman said.

Neighbors living on Rocky Ridge Road are dealing with that exact scenario this week, some also getting items stolen from their car. The woman says she’s also without her 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5.

“I awoke at my normal time to go to the gym,” she explained. “I walk out of my garage. It’s dark and it’s 4:50am and my car is not there.”

The woman says she called Vestavia Hills Police Department immediately and filed a report.

Unfortunately, she left her purse inside the SUV with her keys and her wallet. She says she logged into her bank account and saw there were already pending charges on her credit card to KM Tactical and Hogue Inc., both of which you can purchase firearm accessories from. She said she disputed the charges quickly.

As soon as the sun was up on Wednesday morning, she started reaching out to neighbors for video footage. She noticed in her local community Facebook page, people were already posting about other thefts that happened overnight.

She describes the video she saw: “A light colored Sedan was slowly driving passed my house and then there were at least two individuals walking behind the vehicle, enter my driveway. I can see the door was opened to my vehicle, you can tell the light comes on. Then they proceed to take it out of the driveway and leave.”

Other neighbors caught what seemed to be the same car and the same people checking doors of some cars, and ransacking others.

The woman now has a warning for neighbors.

“It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in,” she explains. “I’ve never felt unsafe in my community... I just wanted to get out in the community and just hope people would be vigilant and aware and just watch out for each other.”

Her other warning is to make sure your home video technology has fresh batteries. Several of her neighbors had devices but the batteries were dead.

She tells me at this point, her car is still missing. If you also have video of these individuals, contact Vestavia Hills Police.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out for the latest on the theft and the cars break-ins but haven’t heard back as of Thursday night.

