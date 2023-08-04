Utility crews, emergency personnel respond to gas leak on UAB campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A gas leak was detected on UAB’s campus Friday morning, according to a UAB B-Alert.

The leak was located at 19th Street South and University Blvd. across from the Biomedical Research Building.

Gas leak on UAB campus (WBRC FOX6 News)

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says a small leak from a gas tank was identified as the source and it has now been closed.

The all-clear has been given and it is safe to return to all buildings in the area.

Utility and fire personnel will continue to investigate.

