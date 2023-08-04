LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Utility crews, emergency personnel respond to gas leak on UAB campus

Gas leak on UAB campus
Gas leak on UAB campus(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A gas leak was detected on UAB’s campus Friday morning, according to a UAB B-Alert.

The leak was located at 19th Street South and University Blvd. across from the Biomedical Research Building.

Gas leak on UAB campus
Gas leak on UAB campus(WBRC FOX6 News)

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says a small leak from a gas tank was identified as the source and it has now been closed.

The all-clear has been given and it is safe to return to all buildings in the area.

Utility and fire personnel will continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Johntavius Keith
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Latest News

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair
Tuscaloosa VA hosts summit for caregivers of veterans
Janey Carter turned tragedy into an opportunity be creative in another way.
Jasper woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting
Russell Jones shows us the flooding in Oneonta Friday morning
Flooding in Oneonta