Tuscaloosa VA hosts summit for caregivers of veterans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans have earned the best care possible, whether that’s at a hospital or at home. That’s why the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center spent time Wednesday helping those who care for veterans at home learn how they can help themselves and do more for veterans outside of a hospital setting.

Organizers of the fourth annual Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair designed it for healthcare professionals and caregivers.

When WBRC arrived, those in attendance were learning the benefits of tai chi, a practice that involves slow gentle movements and physical postures. That, along with controlled breathing, could help with them handling stress.

There were also opportunities for them to learn about nutrition, advanced care planning, suicide prevention, and community resource agencies. available to them.

Many veterans who were wounded or are elderly require additional help from caregivers according to VA spokeswoman April Jones. The VA provides healthcare services for veterans, but it’s the caregivers of those men and women who will spend the most time with them, according to Jones.

“Caregiving can be an overwhelming job and an overwhelming task for these folks and they know they have a wealth of resources and folks who really care about them,” she said. “And that’s what our caregiver support program is all about.”

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center also has a program that provides a monthly stipend for those caregivers who qualify. There’s even a hotline for caregivers to call if they have any questions or concerns.

