LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa VA hosts summit for caregivers of veterans

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans have earned the best care possible, whether that’s at a hospital or at home. That’s why the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center spent time Wednesday helping those who care for veterans at home learn how they can help themselves and do more for veterans outside of a hospital setting.

Organizers of the fourth annual Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair designed it for healthcare professionals and caregivers.

When WBRC arrived, those in attendance were learning the benefits of tai chi, a practice that involves slow gentle movements and physical postures. That, along with controlled breathing, could help with them handling stress.

There were also opportunities for them to learn about nutrition, advanced care planning, suicide prevention, and community resource agencies. available to them.

Many veterans who were wounded or are elderly require additional help from caregivers according to VA spokeswoman April Jones. The VA provides healthcare services for veterans, but it’s the caregivers of those men and women who will spend the most time with them, according to Jones.

“Caregiving can be an overwhelming job and an overwhelming task for these folks and they know they have a wealth of resources and folks who really care about them,” she said. “And that’s what our caregiver support program is all about.”

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center also has a program that provides a monthly stipend for those caregivers who qualify. There’s even a hotline for caregivers to call if they have any questions or concerns.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Johntavius Keith
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Latest News

Gas leak on UAB campus
Utility crews, emergency personnel respond to gas leak on UAB campus
Janey Carter turned tragedy into an opportunity be creative in another way.
Jasper woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting
Russell Jones shows us the flooding in Oneonta Friday morning
Flooding in Oneonta