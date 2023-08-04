Tuscaloosa County school teachers prep for new year

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County public school teachers are gearing up for another school year. Teachers, along with school district staff members, started their two-day summit Thursday at Tuscaloosa County High School.

It was a little bit of everything; professional development, which included learning new ways on how to assess students, to using the right words to build better relationships with students.

More than 2,000 teachers attended and all participated in group sessions. For example, one meeting dealt with the matter of grant writing, an opportunity for teachers to write their own grants in an effort to get money to buy supplies for their classrooms. The teachers we talked with felt the summit is important because they also took the summer off and need a refresher. Rocky Elmore is entering his 8th year as a Tuscaloosa County school teacher.

“The profession of education is difficult in general and having something like this helps us refresh our minds, our bodies, and our spirits,” said Elmore.

“Grant writing. I took a session on how to write grants so that I can get more things for my classroom,” said teacher Elizabeth Juneau.

The summit ends Friday. School starts back on August 9 which is next Wednesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.