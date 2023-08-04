LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Florida officials said remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing by family. (SOURCE: WWSB)
By Melissa Ratliff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The remains of a woman found in 2007 have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing, according to Florida officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from anyone familiar with the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus.

Jeana Burrus’ remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

WWSB reports the circumstances surrounding her death remained cold until November 2022. At that time, the sheriff’s office began working with DNA Labs International Inc. to use current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify Jeana Burrus.

Officials said the victim was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband James Burrus and their son, James Burrus Jr.

On Thursday, WWSB reported the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office named James Burrus as a person of interest in the case.

Jeana Burrus was unemployed while her husband worked at a local body shop, according to officials. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

Authorities said Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned, complicating the investigation into her death.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for help with uncovering details of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Central Ala. until 8 p.m.
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
18 year old charged in Birmingham carjacking that led police on chase through Calera
Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting

Latest News

Jefferson County amnesty week
Jefferson County amnesty week
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Memorial service for Chief Danny Rary next Tuesday at Shades Mountain Baptist
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
Hoover Police Department looking to hire new/more officers
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid