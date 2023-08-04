Multiple individuals injured in Gadsden during severe storms

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is told that 10 people were injured and four individuals were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after severe storms rolled through east Alabama.

Noccalula Falls storm damage (WBRC (Reggie Kyle))

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford says the storm had significant damage in the Noccalula Falls area, especially near Tabor Road, bringing down multiple trees and power lines.

As of Thursday evening, Mayor Ford has asked residents to to only use the areas of Tabor Road, Fairview Road, and Lay Springs if necessary.

