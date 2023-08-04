MLB unveils name, logo for 2024 Rickwood Field game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders came together Thursday afternoon to share the official name of the Major League Baseball game coming to Birmingham’s historic record field next June.
The big game is going to be called the MLB at Rickwood Field and it’s a tribute to the Negro Leagues and the rich history happening in Birmingham and what’s happened over the last several decades in Central Alabama.
There’s going to be several changes to Rickwood Field, extending both the dugouts, making the outfield wall safer, but at the same time, they’re going to be making sure they keep some of the rich history that’s on display consistently at Rickwood Field.
WBRC will work to get more renderings of what they expect the ballpark to look like next year ahead of the game in June.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.