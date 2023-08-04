Man’s body found at Tarrant apartment complex

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are investigating a man’s death.

Chief Wendall Major said a woman found her ex-boyfriend’s body in his apartment at 1208 East lake Boulevard around 1 a.m.

She called Tarrant Police and Fire. The Jefferson County Coroner will determining the man’s cause of death.

