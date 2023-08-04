Kimberly Police seeking public interest for Flock cameras in subdivisions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Kimberly Police Department in Jefferson County is looking for community input to see if people are interested in getting a Flock camera for your subdivision.

It’s a tool that law enforcement says can help them reduce crime and find criminals faster.

Flock cameras have recently become more popular. Thousands of them can be found now all across the country. They can bring together HOAs, neighborhoods, and law enforcement to help solve crime quickly.

The City of Kimberly already pays for six cameras around hotspots but Detective Dakota Madsen says neighborhoods are showing interest too.

On a Facebook post, the department wrote: “There is already one subdivision in Kimberly that has two privately purchased cameras one faces going in and the other faces going out.”

The camera would cost your neighborhood money but Madsen says you would have some access to the camera and you could see what cars are coming or going at odd hours of the night. He says law enforcement can set alerts and track any criminals that might be driving through too so they can solve crimes quicker.

The detective says it all comes down to keeping you and your neighbors safe.

“If something like a car break in or something even worse happened to you and your family, these cameras provide not only us a tool, but y’all a tool to be able to say, ‘Hey, look - I live in this community. I saw this car or I saw these people and they don’t live here,’” he explains. “So it’s a huge huge benefit to not only you, but us.”

Madsen says these cameras cannot issue tickets. He describes it as more of a database that gathers information on vehicles and license plates to help crack down on criminal activity.

The department wants to see if there is enough public interest to hold a public meeting that would cover options and possibilities. If you’re interested in a meeting, you can let the department know by calling (205) 647-5551.

