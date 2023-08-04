Jasper woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - You can’t always control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond. Those are words that Janey Carter lives by.

In 2017, Janey veered off the side of the road on her way to volleyball practice her senior year of high school and was involved in a serious car accident that dislocated her skull from her spine. A helicopter airlifted her to UAB Hospital before she was eventually transferred to Children’s Hospital.

“My neurosurgeon told my family that people with this kind of injury usually don’t make it to the hospital,” Janey said.

Janey’s life changed as she became paralyzed from the neck down. She later started physical therapy where she gained some movement back. But she always had a creative touch through her love for art.

“I’ve always loved to paint,” Janey said. “... Once I started my business, I feel like I found my purpose.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Janey created her own Mother’s Day cards as stores were closed down. It was then her own greeting card company opened. Paper by Janey became a local business where Janey designed watercolor greeting cards to bring happiness to others.

Through the use of technology, Janey controls assistive glasses that strap onto her head with a Bluetooth connection to operate the mouse of her laptop. It takes her no more than an hour to design a card.

On top of that, Janey possesses a strong social media game that has helped her garner attention worldwide. Hundreds of thousands of followers subscribed to Janey as she shares her story and encourages others that no matter what limitations, you can be creative in your own way.

“It’s so impressive, and I think that’s what reaches people because she has limitations and she does it anyway,” Janey’s mother Heather said.

You can explore the Paper by Janey website to learn more and see all the cards Janey helps put together here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.