First Alert Weather: Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding through Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday.

Planner For The Day (WBRC)

You’ll definitely need your rain gear this morning as showers and storms develop and push to the south. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing numerous storms developing in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. All of these storms are moving to the southeast into Alabama. Most of the rain this morning has been in parts of east Alabama, but we expect showers and storms to expand across most of Central Alabama before noon.

Flood Watch (WBRC)

The biggest story is the threat for heavy rainfall and flooding. A flood watch has been issued for Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby, Talladega, Clay, St. Clair, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Cleburne counties until 4 p.m. today. Heavy rainfall of one to three inches could result in flash flooding. Some spots could see rainfall totals greater than four inches. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. We are already dealing with flash flood warnings in parts of Cullman, Blount, and St. Clair counties where storms are moving over the same areas. Some areas have already picked up over three inches of rainfall between 2 and 5 a.m.

Oneonta Flood Pictures

I would plan for wet/slick roads and reduced visibility this morning. Allow extra time to get to work or school this morning. Storms this morning will likely remain below severe limits, but they will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. An isolated severe threat remains possible mainly for west Alabama through the afternoon hours. The chance of rain today is up to 80 percent. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the lower 70s.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

Rain and storm threat this morning will likely prevent us from rapidly warming up today. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s. Parts of northeast Alabama may only see highs in the mid 80s. Far west Alabama will likely end up the hottest readings with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A heat advisory remains in effect for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties today. A heat index up to 105°F will be possible. The advisory is set to expire at 9 p.m. I do think our storm chances taper off by this evening. We’ll hold on to an isolated storm threat this evening, but I think most of us will begin to dry out. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 7 p.m. with a mostly cloudy sky. I think the Barons baseball game should end up mostly dry this evening.

Weekend Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern will likely stick around as we head into the weekend. Northwest flow will likely continue across the Southeast, which means we will have to keep an eye on storm clusters forming to our northwest and moving to the southeast. Northwest flow can produce waves of storms at any point during the day.

We’ll likely start the weekend off with an isolated rain chance with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. High temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to climb into the low 90s with a partly sunny sky. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours with a rain chance at 50 percent.

Sunday could end up a little wetter especially towards the evening hours. Highs Sunday afternoon could climb into the lower 90s with a 60 percent chance for rain. We can’t rule out a strong or severe storm over the weekend. Damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for areas north of Interstate 20 Sunday evening. Heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding cannot be ruled out. Please stay alert and have ways to receive critical weather information. It’ll be hot and muggy this weekend with heat index values in the 100° to 105°F range.

Next Week: We will likely have several opportunities for showers and storms next week. A cold front is forecast to dive into the area, so temperatures may end up near or slightly below average. We are forecasting high temperatures in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered storm chances remain in the picture for all of next week. I have rain chances around 40 to 50 percent for Monday through Friday. We will likely end up seeing a few inches of rainfall over the next five to seven days. The most substantial rain will likely occur today through Sunday night. August is normally one of our drier months of the year, so it’s a little unusual to see such an active weather pattern.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet at the moment, but we are watching a vigorous tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa. It has plenty of thunderstorm activity around the low with a decent spin, but it will likely interact with dry air that will prevent it from developing over the weekend.

Models aren’t too aggressive with anything forming over the next five to seven days thanks to dry air in the Central Atlantic, but things could quickly change as we approach the middle of August.

The hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and September and comes to an end on November 30th. NOAA and Colorado State University continue to forecast an active hurricane season thanks to unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.