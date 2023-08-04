Fed interest rate hikes could have huge impact on homebuying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Reserve is still raising interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. The most recent increase being last week, bringing the rates to a 22 year high.

Professor Bennie Waller at the University of Alabama says recent jobs reports showed numbers that exceeded expectations for many.

With so many American’s working, people are spending, and particularly in the housing sector, according to Waller.

He says that’s a major factor in what’s driving the Consumer Price Index, and ultimately leading to these increases.

Waller says that for those that may have previously been looking to upgrade or change areas are not going to buy, but it’s a different story for those that don’t have much of a choice when it comes to buying right now.

“I think that most of the borrowers that have to sell, that have to buy, then they are going to be the ones sort of at the mercy of interest rates or the federal reserve,” Waller says.

FOX6 also asked Waller whether he thinks the Fed will continue raising interest rates, he says he doesn’t see the trend ending anytime soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.