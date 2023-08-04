LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Eutaw man killed in crash between 2 tractor-trailers

Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as William M. Lancaster.
Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as William M. Lancaster.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Ala. (WBRC) - A 69-year-old man from Eutaw was killed Thursday morning in Marengo County.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as William M. Lancaster.

Authorities said Lancaster died when the Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit the trailer of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by James E. Bowden Jr., 42, of Livingston.

Lancaster died at the scene. Bowden was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

The crash happened on U.S. 80 near the 24 mile marker, approximately six miles west of Demopolis, in Marengo County.

like 123movies
embedgooglemap.net

The investigation into the crash continues.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting
Flood Watch.
First Alert Weather: Showers, storms continue Friday afternoon; cooler daytime highs in the 80s
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa County school teachers prep for new year
Chief Wendall Major said a woman found her ex-boyfriend’s body in his apartment on East lake...
Man’s body found at Tarrant apartment complex
Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.
18 year old charged in Birmingham carjacking that led police on chase through Calera
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Happiness hacks: 4 Keys to enjoying your work