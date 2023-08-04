Eutaw man killed in crash between 2 tractor-trailers

MARENGO, Ala. (WBRC) - A 69-year-old man from Eutaw was killed Thursday morning in Marengo County.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as William M. Lancaster.

Authorities said Lancaster died when the Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit the trailer of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by James E. Bowden Jr., 42, of Livingston.

Lancaster died at the scene. Bowden was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

The crash happened on U.S. 80 near the 24 mile marker, approximately six miles west of Demopolis, in Marengo County.

The investigation into the crash continues.

