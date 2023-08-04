Drivers rescued from flood waters in Blount County

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - As of 7 a.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service estimated that the City of Oneonta has received over five inches of rain as storms moved through Blount County causing significant flooding.

Brandon Horton, Public Safety Director for the city of Oneonta, said on Good Day Alabama that the city’s police department is working to redirect traffic after drivers had to be rescued Friday morning.

“We had a total of two rescues, retrieving four victims,” Horton said. “All of those were driving through areas that were covered in water. Everyone was okay. All the victims were recovered safely.”

Horton said the rescues occurred in the nighttime hours when drivers can lose visibility, making it hard to judge the depth of the water.

“They left the roadway, and their vehicles became buoyant and they started to float away,” he said.

As of 7 a.m., Horton said the waters are beginning to recede, but the southbound lanes of Alabama Highway 75, U.S. Highway 231 from Oneonta to Ashville and several municipal streets were still under water.

“This is not just specific to Oneonta,” Horton said. “Areas just north of Oneonta toward Susan Moore and Straight Mountain are feeling the same effects of this. It is across the county and not specific to Oneonta.”

Horton said that Oneonta is no stranger to flooding, saying it happens when the city gets large amounts of rain over a short period of time.

“We are in a mountainous area here in Oneonta, so everything that falls kind of rushes towards the central part of town,” Horton explained. “So, the areas that are flooded are considered the ‘dry creek’ area. The waters rise very rapidly and very fast here.”

Officials are asking drivers to avoid any area where water has covered the roadways.

