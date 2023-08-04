LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Drivers rescued from flood waters in Blount County

Water rescues happening in Blount Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - As of 7 a.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service estimated that the City of Oneonta has received over five inches of rain as storms moved through Blount County causing significant flooding.

Brandon Horton, Public Safety Director for the city of Oneonta, said on Good Day Alabama that the city’s police department is working to redirect traffic after drivers had to be rescued Friday morning.

“We had a total of two rescues, retrieving four victims,” Horton said. “All of those were driving through areas that were covered in water. Everyone was okay. All the victims were recovered safely.”

Horton said the rescues occurred in the nighttime hours when drivers can lose visibility, making it hard to judge the depth of the water.

“They left the roadway, and their vehicles became buoyant and they started to float away,” he said.

As of 7 a.m., Horton said the waters are beginning to recede, but the southbound lanes of Alabama Highway 75, U.S. Highway 231 from Oneonta to Ashville and several municipal streets were still under water.

“This is not just specific to Oneonta,” Horton said. “Areas just north of Oneonta toward Susan Moore and Straight Mountain are feeling the same effects of this. It is across the county and not specific to Oneonta.”

Horton said that Oneonta is no stranger to flooding, saying it happens when the city gets large amounts of rain over a short period of time.

“We are in a mountainous area here in Oneonta, so everything that falls kind of rushes towards the central part of town,” Horton explained. “So, the areas that are flooded are considered the ‘dry creek’ area. The waters rise very rapidly and very fast here.”

Officials are asking drivers to avoid any area where water has covered the roadways.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Johntavius Keith
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Water rescues happening in Blount Co.
Oneonta Flood Pictures
Oneonta Flood Pictures
Janey Carter turned tragedy into an opportunity be creative in another way
Local woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company
This week, CrimeStoppers increased the reward for information in the killing of Kendall...
Crimestoppers increases reward in killing of Kendall Thorton, Jr.