Crimestoppers increases reward in killing of Kendall Thorton, Jr.

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama increased the reward to $12,500 for information in the killing of Kendall Thorton, Jr.

Investigators say on November 6, 2022, Thorton was found in a crashed vehicle on Pinson Valley Parkway near Cleage Drive after police say someone shot into his blue KIA around 10:30 p.m. Investigators believe other drivers saw what happened and they need you to come forward with information.

The pain of losing her son is as real as ever for Angelique Miranda. She wakes up everyday like she’s in a bad dream with her son gone. She’s praying someone will help give the family answers as to why her son’s life was cut short at just 21 years old.

“It’s hard getting up living without your child. It’s not natural to have to bury your child and he was a good kid. He was a fine young man,” Miranda said.

In addition to the reward money from Crimestoppers, the family created a GoFundMe page hoping that will help them find their son’s killer.

