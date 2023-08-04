BCS: Over 70% of students preregistered for upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from students returning to the classroom in Birmingham City Schools. We’re checking in to see how student registration is going so far.

It’s been busy inside a room at the Lincoln Center as parents register their kids for the upcoming school year in Birmingham.

“Parents are registering every minute,” Dr. Teresa Thomas, BCS’ Director of Student Information Services said.

So far, over 70% of students have pre-registered and that’s thanks to a more hands on approach according to district leaders.

“We added a district registration team that’s been here on site at Lincoln since April. We’ve been reaching out to parents by phone. We’ve worked car lines. We visited the housing authority communities to provide on-site assistance there. We’ve put information at the various libraries,” Thomas said.

Thomas says its important having students preregistered so that they’ll be ready to learn on day 1.

“Imagine a kindergarten student, when you come in the teacher already has your name on the desk and the student that comes in and we didn’t know they were coming in. We don’t have their name on the desk. We don’t have their books. We don’t have their devices ready to go. It’s good for the students morale,” Thomas said.

You’ll be able to register your student at the Lincoln Center through August 19. Here are the hours:

- Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Fridays from 8-5 p.m.

- Saturdays from 9-4:30 p.m.

You can call 205-231-2690, 205-231-2691.

Espanol at 205-231-9700, 205-231-9710.

Sign up online at https://signup.com/go/kMLMFVL

You can also visit https://www.bhamcityschools.org/Registration for more information about registering students

