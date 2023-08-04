LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting

Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of...
Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Morgan Road near Bessemer.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service has arrested a man in a deadly road rage shooting in Jefferson County.

Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Morgan Road near Bessemer.

www.123movies-to.org
Deputies: Man shot after road rage incident in NE Jefferson County
Deputies: Man shot after road rage incident in NE Jefferson County(WBRC)

He is suspected in the May 16, 2023 shooting of Joseph Keith Alexander on Narrows Road in East Jefferson County.  Alexander was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later.

Burney is being held on a capital murder charge in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham without bond. He also has several additional charges for failing to appear in court.  Those charges also have no bond. 

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Co. woman struck by lightning inside home
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Alabama Power reporting outages across Central Alabama
Johntavius Keith
1 dead, 1 injured after Pell City shooting
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Latest News

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair
Tuscaloosa VA hosts summit for caregivers of veterans
Gas leak on UAB campus
Utility crews, emergency personnel respond to gas leak on UAB campus
Janey Carter turned tragedy into an opportunity be creative in another way.
Jasper woman overcomes serious accident to create her own greeting card company
Russell Jones shows us the flooding in Oneonta Friday morning
Flooding in Oneonta