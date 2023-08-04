Arrest made in deadly Jefferson Co. road rage shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service has arrested a man in a deadly road rage shooting in Jefferson County.

Javier Brykese Burney, 26, was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Morgan Road near Bessemer.

Deputies: Man shot after road rage incident in NE Jefferson County (WBRC)

He is suspected in the May 16, 2023 shooting of Joseph Keith Alexander on Narrows Road in East Jefferson County. Alexander was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later.

Burney is being held on a capital murder charge in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham without bond. He also has several additional charges for failing to appear in court. Those charges also have no bond.

