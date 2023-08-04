Anniston app designer creates tool for those with ADHD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students could have help with focusing this school year thanks to an app designer in Anniston.

Allison Nance was inspired to create ‘Attentli’ after being diagnosed with ADHD and speaking with others who have also been diagnosed.

She says she realized there was a gap in the marketplace, so she began researching what people would really need from an ADHD management app.

Attentli has count up and count down timers, reminders for better time management, and maintains a simple layout for fewer distractions. The app provides customizable, audible reminders to refocus attention on the task, which users have already said is ideal for a learning environment.

“The users I’ve talked to, it’s helped them, and in particular it really helps in a lecture setting so students who maybe daydream often in class, they get those reminders it’s just a little nudge to their mind,” Nance says.

Something important to note, the app does require a subscription. Nance says this allows Attentli to remain ad-free to minimize distractions.

