ALDOT keeps eye on traffic through monitors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT has an effective way to keep traffic flowing in the Tuscaloosa area and it all takes place at Cyber Hall at UA.

At the command center, there are nearly 20 large monitors of virtually every major thoroughfare in Tuscaloosa. ALDOT leaders say this technology has become an effective tool in helping traffic along.

In fact, ALDOT operators have the ability to change traffic signals when traffic gets a little clogged up in areas. Most of the regions in the state have these types of traffic regional monitoring centers except for Huntsville, according to ALDOT.

“We currently have 12 camera feeds from major roadways. On the bottom you will see some of those roadways, as well as some of our interstate cameras, so we can be better informed and notify of any traffic incidents that may happen,” said Ken Colvert, Director of ALDOT’s Traffic Management Center.

Colvert says those traffic-related messages on the message boards you see over the interstates come from traffic regional centers.

